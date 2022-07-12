Bailard Inc. Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SpartanNash by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPTN opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.