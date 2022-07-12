Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,965 shares during the period.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE ESTE opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.