Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.