Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

