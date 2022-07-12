Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $31.01 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

