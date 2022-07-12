Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$8.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.10.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at C$2,915,207.77. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $228,289.

BTE opened at C$5.88 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

