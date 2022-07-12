Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $110.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

