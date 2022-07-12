Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Critical Survey

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beauty Health and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 96.66%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -45.85% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.15 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -3.66 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Volatility and Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

