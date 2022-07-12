Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

