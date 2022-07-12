Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,256.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,535.83.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

