Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Big Tree Carbon Inc. (CVE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 24.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.16.

Big Tree Carbon Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

Big Tree Carbon Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Ontario, Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake gold property consisting of 123 mineral cell and 5-cell multicell mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,220 hectares; and the Western Fold properties comprises 110 mineral cell claims totaling approximately 2,170 hectares located in Brownstone and Casummit Lake Area mining townships, as well as the Richardson North Extension Gold property consisting of 50 mineral cell claims covering an area of approximately 1,010 hectares.

