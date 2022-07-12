Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Big Tree Carbon Inc. (CVE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 24.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.16.
Big Tree Carbon Company Profile (CVE:AGO)
