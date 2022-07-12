Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

