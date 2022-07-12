BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Critical Review

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioCardia and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53% LogicBio Therapeutics -468.89% -104.61% -55.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.33%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,520.55%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 25.91 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.97 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 2.33 -$40.03 million ($1.12) -0.34

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicBio Therapeutics. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

