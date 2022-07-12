Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.52. 101,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 84,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
