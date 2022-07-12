Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.52. 101,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 84,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.