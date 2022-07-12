BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 154,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 306,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

