BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOL opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.