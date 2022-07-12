Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bionomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

