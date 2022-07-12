BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $1,983,149 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

