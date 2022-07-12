Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Critical Contrast

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and RealNetworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 3.02 -$2.62 million N/A N/A RealNetworks $58.18 million 0.47 -$21.98 million ($0.35) -1.64

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealNetworks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks -30.16% -33.51% -22.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of RealNetworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackboxstocks and RealNetworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 RealNetworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. RealNetworks has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 944.39%. Given RealNetworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats RealNetworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; KONTXT, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

