Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) versus Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Financial Review

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.62 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.74 Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.32 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.64%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pintec Technology (Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

