Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Shares Down 1.4%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$144.47 and last traded at C$144.55. 48,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 66,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.17.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

