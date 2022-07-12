BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$29.00 and last traded at C$29.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.97.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.73. The stock has a market cap of C$36.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.20.
BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 million during the quarter.
BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)
BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.
