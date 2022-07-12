Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,494 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

