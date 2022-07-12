Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Acquires 25,000 Shares

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,568.03).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Trevor Brown acquired 102,500 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £11,275 ($13,409.85).

LON BRH opened at GBX 13 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 million and a P/E ratio of 433.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.65. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.40 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 45 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

