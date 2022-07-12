Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,535.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

