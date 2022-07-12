British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $630.00.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

