Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target at $96.44

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

