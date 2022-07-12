Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$63.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

ATD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE ATD opened at C$51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$59.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.53%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

