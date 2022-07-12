Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $196.40

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.45. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

