Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $101.00

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 257.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

BL stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

