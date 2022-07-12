Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$41.27

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

CCO opened at C$28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.70. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

