Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPXWF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $34.94 on Friday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

