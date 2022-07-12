Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.