Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $18.04

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $14,390,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

