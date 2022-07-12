Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$34.00

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.11.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

