Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $22.45

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

