Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $149.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.72. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $217.02.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 96.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.