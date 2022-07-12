Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $65.50

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

