Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$47.33

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.75 on Friday. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75. Insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 in the last ninety days.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

