Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $60.50

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.48 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

