Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

SFT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

