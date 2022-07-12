Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

