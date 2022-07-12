Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $336.26

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of EL opened at $245.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.38. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

