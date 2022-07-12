Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $39.29

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

