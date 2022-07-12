Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461 in the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.