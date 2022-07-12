Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

