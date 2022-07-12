Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Shares Down 0.6%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37. Approximately 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

