Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

