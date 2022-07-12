Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bunker Hill Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A -$6.40 million -1.22 Bunker Hill Mining Competitors $8.09 billion $2.07 billion -5.75

Bunker Hill Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -177.37% Bunker Hill Mining Competitors -127.74% 5.92% 0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining Competitors 595 1994 2629 81 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 68.36%. Given Bunker Hill Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bunker Hill Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining rivals beat Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bunker Hill Mining (Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

