Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.